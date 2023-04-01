Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘The Night Agent’s Gabriel Basso

‘The Night Agent’ is currently one of the hottest shows on Netflix, and the hottie that is Gabriel Basso is starring in it. That being said, it is only right that we get to know more about him, so let’s get on to it…

Louis Gabriel Basso III was born on December 11, 1994 in St. Louis, Missouri. He is the son of Marcie and Louis J. Basso Jr., and he has two sisters who are also actresses, Alexandra and Annalise Basso. Not to mention, he also has an adorable little daughter.

Gabriel was homeschooled together with his sisters, and his family attended Grace Doctrine Church in St. Charles, Missouri. Prior to pursuing acting, he initially wanted to be a professional football player.

The 28-year-old actor is known for appearing in the movies ‘Super 8,’ ‘The Kings of Summer’ and ‘Hillbilly Elegy.’ In early 2007, he landed minor roles in two feature films: ‘Meet Bill’ and ‘Alice Upside Down.’

Thereafter, he has had a number of guest roles in popular television shows, including Nickelodeon’s ‘iCarly’ and ABC’s ‘The Middle.’ He was also a series regular in the Showtime comedy series ‘The Big C,’ wherein he played the role of Adam Jamison.

More recently, he is portraying the lead character of Peter Sutherland in the 2023 action-thriller show ‘The Night Agent’, which is now available for streaming on Netflix.

