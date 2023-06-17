Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘The Other Two’s Drew Tarver

Drew Tarver is well-known for starring in the comedy show ‘Bajillion Dollar Propertie$,’ as well as making appearances on various comedy podcasts. Not to mention, he is currently portraying the iconic gay role of Cary Dubek in the hit comedy series ‘The Other Two’.

Andrew Tarver was born on May 6, 1986 in Glennville, Georgia. His family owned a local candy factory, and he is the oldest of four children. He has a younger brother and two sisters — one of them being actress and singer-songwriter Katelyn Tarver.

At the age of 18, Tarver moved to New York to pursue acting. He took on several jobs to financially support himself, as well as pay for his acting classes. The actor attended improv classes at Upright Citizens Brigade Theater in New York, then moved to Los Angeles to continue performing at the Los Angeles UCB.

Moreover, Tarver has appeared in a number of television shows and feature films. Currently, he is starring in HBO Max’s ‘The Other Two’ where he is playing the role of Cary Dubek — an unapologetic gay character and aspiring actor.

In a recent interview with Men’s Health, the 37-year-old actor talked about how Cary has evolved as a queer character, expressing:

“In the first season, he was dealing with a lot of uncomfortable, internalized homophobia and coming into his own as a sexual person. He was hooking up with his straight roommate. He’s trying to stand up to these sort of blocks that he’s put on himself and he can’t quite get through. And I think showing that much sternum in a plunging blue suit jacket is kind of indicative of his growth as a sexual person.”

In real life, Tarver came out as bisexual at the age of 26.

