Things You Probably Didn’t Know About TikTok Heartthrob Pierre Boo

In another episode of Things You Probably Didn’t Know About, let’s get to know more about the hottie that is Pierre Boo, shall we?

Pierre Amaury Crespeau, famously known as Pierre Boo, was born on September 12, 1990 in Paris, France. His father is Jean-Pierre Crespeau while his mother is a TV presenter named Virginia Crespeau.

Pierre has two brothers named Arnaud and Giancarlo, and a sister named Marie-Sophie. Furthermore, he is a French national of mixed ethnicity. The social media influencer joined TikTok in 2019, and he has gained a whopping 13.4M followers as of this writing.

In early 2017, Pierre met Nicky Champa at a movie audition in Hollywood. The two moved in together in just a month after their first encounter, and they secretly got married in Las Vegas in August 2022.

In an interview with NBC News, Pierre shared about the first time he met his now husband, expressing:

“I was coming out of a tough breakup, and after one, two, three, four … heartbreaks, I lost the dream of a fairy-tale relationship.”

Meanwhile, Nicky stated:

“When we met and kind of realized we had the same drive and passion, we were just like, ‘Let’s do this together.’”

Aside from their respective social media accounts, which gained large numbers of following, the couple also created a joint YouTube channel in 2017. Their channel called Nicky and Pierre currently has 1.77M subscribers on the streaming platform.

Moreover, Pierre previously admitted that he underwent cheekbone surgery, and no other plastic surgery other than that.

