Things You Probably Didn’t Know About TikTok Star Chris Olsen

In another installation of Things You Probably Didn’t Know About, let’s get to know more about the TikTok star Chris Olsen, who has quickly become Hollywood stars’ fave social media personality.

Olsen was born on December 22, 1997 in Washington, D.C., USA. His parents are divorced, and he was raised by his mother, Maria, along with his two siblings, Caroline and Owen Olsen. His mother is a freelance writer, and his father has a new family.

The TikTok star spent his childhood in his hometown, and he eventually moved to Los Angeles to pursue his career in social media and online entertainment. Olsen is an American national of white and Filipino heritage.

As for being an online sensation, he rose to fame by posting diverse content on both YouTube and TikTok. Currently, Olsen’s TikTok account has gained a whopping 9.3 million followers and a total of 803.7 million likes.

Moreover, he is known for his coffee trip content, wherein he travels to different parts of the world to share coffee with well-known celebrities. Olsen dated fellow social media influencer Ian Paget for about two years, but they broke up at the beginning of 2022.

Sources: legit.ng, world-celebs.com