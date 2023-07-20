Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘Top Gun’s Greg Tarzan Davis

Greg Tarzan Davis is famously known for starring in the Tom Cruise-led films ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ in 2022 and 2023’s ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’. Not to mention, he is also filming for the sequel of ‘Dead Reckoning’.

Gregory Davis Jr. was born on September 25, 1993 in New Orleans. His father Gregory Davis Sr. was a boxer while his mother Colette Butler worked in telecommunications. He was a running back on the football team of Edna Karr High School, where he graduated in 2011.

The actor initially enrolled in Dental College at the Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, but he decided to shift majors after his freshman year. He then majored in Elementary Education and Teaching, and graduated in 2015.

Davis started his career in the entertainment industry by posting content on Instagram and Vine under the pseudonym “TheRealTarzan” while attending university. After graduating, he worked as an elementary school teacher at the Louisiana State University Laboratory School, however, he eventually decided to pursue his dream of becoming an actor.

“I realized it was time to change careers after preaching to my students that they should follow their dreams no matter what. That’s when it clicked that I was being a hypocrite. I’ve always wanted to be an actor and yet, although I was doing something I was passionate about, it wasn’t my dream. How do I have the right to tell someone to do something that I wasn’t doing myself, so I decided to just go for it,” the actor told PIBE about his experience teaching 1st, 2nd and 3rd graders, and his decision to pursue acting.

Since then, Davis has appeared in a couple of films and televisions shows, including surviving “the Tom Cruise Experience” after starring in the actor’s movies twice — going on three times now, as they are filming for ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two’, which is set to be released on June 28, 2024.

Moreover, the 29-year-old American actor reportedly has an intricate workout plan, and he also enjoys baking and cooking. In a recent interview with Men’s Health, he shared that “boxing is currently is my exercise of choice.”

“For Mission: Impossible, I did a lot of physical training that required me to learn different techniques, so I’ve taken up kickboxing on top of boxing,” he shared.

Davis also expressed his sentiments on working with Cruise, stating:

“There’s no pressure necessarily. But you’re always thinking, ‘What is he going to have me do next?’ But he’s so good at preparing you for what you’re about to take on.”

And now that we’ve gotten to know a bit more about this hottie, let’s also take a moment to admire some of his sexy pics, shall we? 😉

Sources: en.wikipedia.org, pibemagazine.com, menshealth.com