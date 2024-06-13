Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Top Model Nyle DiMarco

In another installment of Things You Probably Didn’t Know About, let’s get to know the hottie that is Nyle DiMarco, shall we?

Nyle was born on May 8, 1989 in Queens, New York. He was reportedly born with the last name Thompson, but his mother decided to change it to her maiden name. The 33-year-old model has a twin brother named Nico, and like him, his twin is also deaf. His brother is a DJ, who learns lyrics by reading and memorizing them.

Advertisement

Growing up, Nyle was raised in Frederick, Maryland, where he also attended Maryland School for the Deaf. Thereafter, he graduated with a degree in Mathematics from Gallaudet University in 2013.

As a model, Nyle was a fan favorite in ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Cycle 22. He was the first deaf contestant and also the second male winner in the reality TV show. In 2016, he was also the winner of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 22.

Meanwhile, as a deaf activist, Nyle puts a lot of work in the community. He founded a non-profit organization called the Nyle DiMarco Foundation, which aims “to improve the lives of the deaf people around the whole world.”

As an actor, Nyle starred in the American Sign Language Films movie, ‘In the Can,’ and he also appeared in TV series ‘Switched at Birth.’ Outside of modeling, acting, and working as a deaf activist, he also loves traveling, and he has reportedly traveled to more than 30 countries.

Advertisement

Moreover, Nyle came out as sexually fluid after a Twitter user asked about his preference.

And now, we move on to some of his photos that had the internet thirsting for more… 😉

Advertisement

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgzVpmMuW3j/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CdlbaYML_M0/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSPiQTmsivc/

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sources: imdb.com, tvovermind.com, news.syr.edu