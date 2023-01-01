Things You Probably Didn’t Know About TV Host Tommy DiDario

In another installation of Things You Probably Didn’t Know About, let’s get to know the hottie that is Tommy DiDario, who is a correspondent in ‘Extra,’ as well as Gio Benitez’s husband.

The TV host’s full name is Tommy Gabriel DiDario, and he was born on January 28, 1986. He grew up in New Jersey, and his parents are Karen DiDario and Thomas DiDario. They are, however, now separated, and Thomas remarried a woman named Elaine Elizabeth, whom Tommy is close to.

His mother, Karen, is an editor at Information Today while his father runs a landscaping business. Furthermore, Tommy has a sister named Meg and a brother named Dillion. In 2008, he graduated magna cum laude from New York University with a degree in Communication Studies.

Aside from being a TV host and correspondent, Tommy is also a model, actor, anchor, lifestyle reporter, and fashion expert. He is the CEO of DiDario Consulting Inc., which is his own marketing, social media, and brand consulting company.

Moving on to Tommy and Gio’s relationship, the two of them first connected via Instagram, and they went on their first date in January 2015. The following year, the lovely couple got married in Florida on April 16, 2016, and it was officiated by Tommy’s sister Meg.

Sources: earnthenecklace.com, imdb.com