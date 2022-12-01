Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘Vampire Academy’s Max Parker

Max Parker is best known for playing the role of Mikhail Tanner in ‘Vampire Academy,’ as well as portraying the character of Luke Posner in ‘Emmerdale.’

More recently, he starred in the Netflix series ‘Blood, Sex & Royalty,’ wherein he plays the role of King Henry VIII. And since we’ll be seeing more of this hottie, let’s get to know him with some facts (and a couple of steamy pics), shall we?

The British actor was born on February 8, 1992, and he is now 30 years old. He was born and raised in Manchester, and he attended Arts Educational Schools in London. Furthermore, Parker publicly came out as gay in December 2020.

He also revealed that he is in a relationship with actor Kris Mochrie, and the lovely couple got engaged in January 2022. Aside from ‘Vampire Academy,’ ‘Emmerdale’ and ‘Blood, Sex & Royalty,’ the actor has also appeared in other movies and television shows including: ‘Cobra,’ ‘World on Fire,’ ‘Casualty,’ and ‘Love Sarah.’

Parker debuted on television as Alasdair “Base” Newman in the show ‘Casualty’ from 2018 to 2019, and his film debut was the 2016 movie ‘My B.F.F.,’ wherein he portrayed the character of Christopher Morgan.

And now we move on to his sexy snaps… 😉

‘Blood, Sex & Royalty’ is now available for streaming on Netflix.

