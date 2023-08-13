Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘Wellmania’s Lachlan Buchanan

Lachlan Buchanan is starring in Netflix’s Australian comedy-drama series ‘Wellmania’, which was released on the streaming platform back in March.

The 36-year-old Australian actor is playing the main role of Gaz Healy in the show, which consists of 8 episodes. The official synopsis of the ‘Wellmania‘ reads:

“When a health crisis forces a successful food writer to rethink her hard-partying ways, she jumps into a journey to get well — even if it kills her.”

Moving on to getting to know Buchanan — he was born on April 25, 1987 in Maleny, Queensland where he also grew up and attended Maleny State School. He then studied at Matthew Flinders Anglican College, which is located in Queensland, Australia.

The actor has worked on a couple of televisions shows, including the 2008 soap opera ‘Home and Away’, ‘Station 19’, ‘NCIS’, and ‘Dynasty’, among others. He also played supporting roles in movies, as well as portrayed the lead character of Jesse Hoff in the 2008 film ‘Newcastle’.

Moreover, Buchanan is openly queer, and he has played queer roles in the shows ‘Station 19’ and ‘Dynasty’, as well as his latest series ‘Wellmania’. In an April 2023 interview with The Daily Telegraph, he opened up about being told that he wouldn’t get work in the US if he is openly gay.

“I’ve had producers tell me I will never work again if I came out. My first manager there [in the US] was very much, ‘keep it under wraps’ and ‘let’s do a photo shoot with these girls,’” the actor recalled.

He continued,

“I know so many actors that did that and it f___ed with them a lot. Some of them to this day are stuck in the closet and some of them are married.”

Buchanan further revealed how he finally came to a point in his life when he no longer wanted to hide his true self, sharing:

“I want to say around 2015-16 was when I wasn’t afraid to be who I am… I just got to the point where I couldn’t be bothered hiding it anymore. So around my late 20s, going into 30, I was shooting The Young and the Restless at that point and a friend of mine on that show was openly gay and so I stopped hiding it.”

And now that we’ve gotten to know a bit more about the actor, let’s also take a moment to admire some of his hot pics, shall we?

