Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Out Actor James Scully

James Scully is best known for playing the role of JD in the 2018 series ‘Heathers,’ and for portraying the character of Forty Quinn in the second season of ‘You.’

Thereafter those two portrayals, the 30-year-old actor now has a lot of projects in store, so let’s get to know him a bit more with some facts that your probably didn’t know about him, shall we?

Scully was born on April 19, 1992 in San Antonio, Texas where he was also raised. He attended a performing arts high school. After that, he decided to continue studying the art of acting at Otterbein University in Ohio where he earned a BFA in musical theater in 2014.

For several years, the actor worked as a cycling instructor at Swerve Fitness in New York City to support himself. His acting career was going through a rough patch before he got the role of Forty Quinn in ‘You.’

Moreover, Scully is openly gay, and he has become an advocate for more representation for the LGBTQ+ community in the entertainment industry. Despite being proud of who he is though, his journey hasn’t always been easy for him.

Aside from that, the actor also supports social justice activism, such as the Black Lives Matter movement, as well as advocacies for LGBTQ+ rights. Scully is not the romantic type, and in an interview with Glamour Magazine he stated,

“Things that are traditionally romantic, like giving flowers or baby talk or just lots of verbal affirmations, I don’t really love that.”

