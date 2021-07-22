A young girl on TikTok has seen a video of her boyfriend and father go viral after she shared the clip with the caption, “Think my boyfriend loves my dad more than me tbh.”

The short video – which has received over 900K Likes and 7K comments – begins with the girl walking through what looks like the hallway of her home and coming upon her boo and father sitting on the couch looking pretty cozy.

The dad’s arm is around the bf’s shoulder and they look like they’re catching up on the latest…whatever it is that dads and boos watch together.

Just calling it as we see it, but the dad IS looking snack AF.

The comments section is full of folks offering their assessment of the ‘situation:’

“That’s not your boyfriend, that’s your dad’s boyfriend”

“So who’s going to tell her?”

“You were a stepping stone sis pack it up”

“Bestie I’ve got to tell you something”

“Bro that ain’t your boyfriend, that’s his boyfriend”

“Using you for your dad, I do that all the time”

“Are their names Sean and Cody?”

“Bruh you’re in their way – you’re the third wheel”

“Ur boyfriend said thanks for being the best wingman”

“What in the Sean Cody is this???”

In the girl’s early responses to comments, she was going along with the jokes: “I was making a cake looked over and I was like, sweet.”

When one user wrote, “ He’s not your bf anymore sis,” the girl replied, “all my dads.”

But as the comments kept rolling in, she seems to get a bit uncomfortable saying the post was never meant to be serious:

“People thinking they’re serious – I can’t”

“People who can’t take a joke, they wind me up all the time doing shit like this it’s just FUNNY PAHAHHAHAHA I can’t”

Meanwhile, back on the couch…

(source: TikTok)