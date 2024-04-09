Thirsty? Days of Our Lives Hunks Heat Up Playgirl Covers

Advertisement

But that’s not all – Playgirl, the iconic magazine and now a website since discontinuing physical publication in 2016, shared the news on Instagram. Alongside photographer Katie Levine and Robert Scott Wilson (Alex), they hinted at the involvement of the other handsome stars. Yes, it seems Wilson isn’t the only one shedding some clothes for this steamy crossover, as the account also tagged Paul Telfer (Xander), Eric Martsolf (Brady), Bryan Dattilo (Lucas), and Christopher Sean (ex-Paul).

With Lisa Katnic credited for styling, each cover exudes confidence, charisma, and sex appeal. Whether you’re a longtime fan of Days of Our Lives or simply appreciate a good-looking man, these covers are sure to leave you weak in the knees and reaching for a cold drink.

Soak up the soap hunk legacy. 🐰🫧🔥 The men of Days of our Lives in @playgirl is the best thing you’ll see all week. #DAYS pic.twitter.com/aDabiZ02No — Spencer Barrett (@spencerbarrett) April 9, 2024

So, don’t miss out! Dive into Playgirl’s April 2024 issue and prepare to be utterly captivated by the irresistible charm of these soap opera studs. Trust us, this is one magazine spread you definitely won’t want to pass up!