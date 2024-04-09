Thirsty? Days of Our Lives Hunks Heat Up Playgirl Covers

Get ready to sizzle because the leading men of Days of Our Lives are turning up the heat in the pages of Playgirl magazine with their scorching cover shoots. Yes, you heard it right – Paul Telfer (Xander Cook), Robert Scott Wilson (Ben Watson), Eric Martsolf (Brady Black), Christopher Sean (Paul Narita), and Bryan Dattilo (Lucas Horton) are stripping down for the April 2024 issue, and let’s just say, the photos are smoking hot!
These soap opera heartthrobs flaunted their perfectly sculpted physiques in a series of stunning shots captured by the talented photographer Katie Levine. What’s even more exciting is that each of them graces their own individual cover, adding an extra layer of allure to the issue. The magazine made the big reveal on Instagram, showcasing Telfer’s cover, but rest assured, each one is guaranteed to set hearts racing and pulses quickening.
But that’s not all – Playgirl, the iconic magazine and now a website since discontinuing physical publication in 2016, shared the news on Instagram. Alongside photographer Katie Levine and Robert Scott Wilson (Alex), they hinted at the involvement of the other handsome stars. Yes, it seems Wilson isn’t the only one shedding some clothes for this steamy crossover, as the account also tagged Paul Telfer (Xander), Eric Martsolf (Brady), Bryan Dattilo (Lucas), and Christopher Sean (ex-Paul).
With Lisa Katnic credited for styling, each cover exudes confidence, charisma, and sex appeal. Whether you’re a longtime fan of Days of Our Lives or simply appreciate a good-looking man, these covers are sure to leave you weak in the knees and reaching for a cold drink.
Soak up the soap hunk legacy. 🐰🫧🔥
The men of Days of our Lives in @playgirl is the best thing you’ll see all week. #DAYS pic.twitter.com/aDabiZ02No
— Spencer Barrett (@spencerbarrett) April 9, 2024
So, don’t miss out! Dive into Playgirl’s April 2024 issue and prepare to be utterly captivated by the irresistible charm of these soap opera studs. Trust us, this is one magazine spread you definitely won’t want to pass up!