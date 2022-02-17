This Alaskan Thor is Hottie of the Week

This week’s Instinct Hottie is The Alaskan Thor, a thicc and juicy content creator with an ass you can bounce a quarter off of. The ageless wonder is a beautiful blonde that considers himself a nomad on the go, living wherever he finds camaraderie and friendship.

If you follow Alaskan Thor, you know that he flaunts his round booty whenever he gets the chance–it’s what he’s known for. He’s no stranger to the camera and he has racked up quite the following on social media and OnlyFans.

It is Alaskan Thor’s bubble butt and captivating smile that makes him a crowd pleaser and our hottie of the week. Check out some NSFW photos of him and his bussy HERE.

Let’s get to know him a little better:

INSTINCT: How did you get into creating content?

ALASKAN THOR: I was in a very controlling and abusive relationship and he tried to tell me what I could and couldn’t post. So once that was over I wanted to spread my cheeks for the world lol

INSTINCT: What do you enjoy most about creating your own content?

AT: Mostly meeting people! I love exploring new places and meeting friends that I’ve connected with on insta or twitter.

INSTINCT: What are some of the stigmas or push back that you encounter regarding sex work?

AT: What aren’t the stigmas? That’s probably a shorter list. But honestly even the people who attack and judge sex work are now understanding that it isn’t something to be ashamed of. It isn’t normal anymore to judge anyone for how they make their money. I mean the people that attack sex workers are the same people who support pedophiles as leaders and politicians.

INSTINCT: What’s something about you that most people wouldn’t know?

AT: That I’m a huge slut. Just kidding, everyone knows that. A lot of people don’t know that I’m a commercial fisherman. I’ve been working on boats since I was 5 years old. I hate it but it makes bank.

INSTINCT: What brings you joy?

AT: Dogs and dancing. Nothing brings me joy more than seeing my dog happy. And dancing, I love to go out and dance!

INSTINCT: What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

AT: I’d say my eyebrows probably. And my ability to push people to party.

INSTINCT: What do you find you are complimented on the most?

AT: Haha can you guess?? The only thing god blessed me with. There’s a reason I’m popular on social media and it’s not because of my eyebrows. I have always had a bigger ass. And I get messages everyday from people asking to drown in it.

INSTINCT: What, to you, defines sexy?

AT: Kindness. Honestly I find guys who treat others with kindness the sexiest.

INSTINCT: What is your proudest moment in your life thus far?

AT: I’ll have to get back at you about this one.

INSTINCT: What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

AT: Well, I’m really passionate about animals and hope to find a way to rescue and help animals.

INSTINCT: Have you found love? If so, what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)? If not, what do you look for in the ideal relationship?

AT: I am definitely not looking for love as far as a relationship. The love that I have for my friends is all the love I wanna give and their love back.

Rapid fire question time:

What is your all-time favorite movie? The Lion King



Who is your biggest celebrity crush? Will forever be Angelina Jolie



What is your favorite cheat meal or snack? Pickles!!

If you were stuck on an island for eternity, what music album would you want to have with you? Reputation or Lover by Taylor Swift



INSTINCT: What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie?