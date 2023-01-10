This Australian Hottie Looks Great While Soaked in Water

Is the pool filled with chlorinated water or the thirst of men and women worldwide? You decide.

Chris Hemsworth, the actor most known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, gave fans a fresh start to the new year in the form of a shirtless video. And he’s looking better than ever while meditating and completely submerged in water.

Check out the moment below!

The 39-year-old Australian even captioned the clip with an inspirational but dad-esque quote: “Don’t let distractions get in the way of your goals… no matter how hard they try to swim in front of you.”

The child in the video is one of the Marvel hero’s three offspring that he shares with model Elsa Pataky. The pair met and married in 2010.

Hemsworth has also starred in The Cabin in the Woods, Extraction, the female-led Ghostbusters reboot, the Star Trek reboot and Vacation.

The chiseled actor is expected to take a hiatus from acting in the near future due to his family’s history with Alzheimer’s and wanting to spend more time with his loved ones.

Source: People