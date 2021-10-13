This Canadian Expat Is Hot AF, Eh?

There is no doubt that this week’s hottie of the week is HOT. I mean very hot. He was given the seal of approval by just about everyone I showed his photo to. But as we age and live and learn life lessons, we realize being considered “hot” is just not enough, it only gets you through the door. You need to have something to back it up. Canadian-born Rob G has so much more to him than looks it should be illegal.

Rob has been living in Australia for the past 10 years. His upbeat, positive attitude is contagious, and when he says that he “always lived a very healthy active lifestyle and seem to always been in the line of work that is contributing to peoples wellbeing. Whether it be fitness, nutrition, mindset, or overall wellbeing. I’m a strong believer in putting out good energy to the world and the people around you but also surrounding yourself with positive people,” you can tell he means it, and he is as genuine as he is handsome.

As an entrepreneur for the past eight years, he has excelled at learning new skills, and paying it forward sharing those skills with his audience. He is ready to enter a new chapter in his life, even if he isn’t exactly sure where that path will take him. On that path with him will be his ‘little boy,’ a crossed-eye Tonkinese named Brodie. Currently, his mantra is: ‘flow not force.’

We gave this hunk our ‘Hottie of the Week’ questionnaire to find out everything about him!

Name: Rob

Age: 32

Website/Social Media handles: rgod09

Where do you call home: Australia

What do you think is the most attractive part of yourself? My energy.

What do you find you are complimented on the most? Most people compliment me on my eyes.

What, to you, defines sexy? Self-Confidence, by a long shot!

What is the proudest moment of your life, so far? Being an influence to people and inspiring good energy.

What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years? Create wealth and be in a place of no worries. The life of an entrepreneur is a long journey of work and self-development.

Have you found love? If so, what is the best part of your relationship, what do you most love about your partner? If not, what do you look for in an ideal relationship? I am single at the moment, and right now happy being single. What I look for in someone is obviously self-confidence, drive, good energy, and a sense of humor. The eyes tell me so much about a person.

RAPID-FIRE QUESTION TIME!

What is your all-time favorite movie? Any of the Marvel films, but if I had to pick, probably, The Avengers, Doctor Strange , and Black Widow.

Who is your biggest celebrity crush? Jason Statham.

What is your favorite cheat meal/snack? SUSHI!!!!!!!!!

If you were stuck on an island for eternity what music album would you want to have? Celine Dion! (we told you he was Canadian!)

What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie? It’s an honor, love sharing a bit about myself, and reaching more people with my content.

Anything else you would like to share with Instinct readers? The world is a crazy place so I try to use my platform to bring hope, clearance, enlightenment, positivity, motivation, and a smile to people’s days.

Also, go out and be a good person, the world needs more of it.