This Chorus Member Hottie Can Serenade Us Anytime He Wants

Instinct is proud to represent the queer community and we love when one of our HOTTIES OF THE WEEK are involved in making the queer community even better. Our hottie this week is one such person. To say he radiates positivity and optimism is an understatement. There are so many things I can highlight in his introduction, something might get left on the cutting room floor.

Proud Philadelphian (yes I do believe he thinks he runs the Rocky steps!) not only sings in the Philadelphia Gays Men Chorus. He also saw a lack in the Philadelphia queer club scene. Instead of just talking about he started one. COME THROUGH PROVIDING MORE QUEER-FRIENDLY SPACES! . he recently started a house music dance party for queer people of all shapes, sizes, ages called Pork Roll. #phillyproud

During the day he works in tech support on staff at a local University. At night he lives his best Patti Lupone life as a member of the beloved Philadelphia Gay Men’s Chorus. He actually did perform on stage with Patti Lupone! Other highlights of his PGMC career include singing at Carnegie Hall and performing with queer ally ( for decades!) Cyndi Lauper and The Boy From Oz Hugh Jackman.

The next Pork Roll party is entitled Pigs in Space and will be March 12th at Bar X.

Name: Paul Grossman

Age: 42

Website / social media handles: Instagram PaulJGrossman, Porkrollparty, facebook.com/porkrollphl

Where do you call home? Philadelphia, PA ·

What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself? my Red/Ginger hair ·

What do you find you are complimented on you the most? My outgoing and welcoming personality ·

What, to you, defines sexy? Handsome stocky daddy bears that are fun and easy-going. ·

What is your proudest moment so far in your life? Purchasing my 1st home at 22 years old. Not many people were thinking about buying a place that young and it really put me in a good place early in my life. ·

What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years? Growing my new queer house music dance party, Porkroll, into something big that can travel to different cities. ·

Have you found love? If so, what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)? If not, what do you look for in the ideal relationship? Yes I have found love in my sexy partner of 5 years, Randy. I love that he balances out my crazy energy helping to keep me grounded.

Rapid fire question time:

What is your all-time favorite movie? Drop Dead Gorgeous

Who is your biggest celebrity crush? Chris Meloni

\What is your favorite cheat meal or snack? Mediterranean Hummus and chips

If you were stuck on an island for eternity, what music album would you want to have with you? This is a hard one as my music tastes are really varied. Everything but the Girl Temperamental ·

What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie? I never think of myself as a hottie but it’s always appreciated to hear something nice.

Anything else you’d like to share with the Instinct readers?

If you happen to be in Philly please check out my new Queer house music dance party, Porkroll. Porkroll is a local breakfast meat in the Philly area and now a fun queer positive monthly dance party.