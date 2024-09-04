This Cute Channing Tatum Photo Will Make You ‘Blink Twice’

Channing Tatum is my hall pass. What I wouldn’t give to put my head in his lap.

The Hollywood A-lister, age 44, took to Instagram to share an intimate moment with his fiancé, Zoe Kravitz. The photo shows the couple looking quite cozy on the couch while the heartthrob gushes about her work ethic.

Tatum met Kravitz, age 35, in 2021. They have been engaged since 2023.

Let’s take a look at the butterflies-inducing photo.

The shirtless, sexy man’s caption reads:

This little sweet. She So tired bro. Every time I wondered if she’d break… She just kept going and going and going. Always on the dig for truth. She poured every single ounce of her into this film. I’m so proud to stand ten toes down for her, this film and everyone in it. forever. Knowing what it took to make it. No one will ever know. Thank you for finding me and seeing me. I got you forever. Me and you back-to-back against it all. I’ll never blink. Let’s go. #blinktwice

If you didn’t peep the hashtag, Channing is talking about Zoe’s directorial debut, Blink Twice. The film stars Tatum Naomi Ackie, Christian Slater, Simon Rex, Adria Arjona, Haley Joel Osment, Kyle MacLachlan, Geena Davis, and Alia Shawkat.

Blink Twice is a psychological thriller which is currently in theaters. It was produced on a budget of $22,000,000 and has received good reviews from critics and the public. However, it’s struggling at the box office. After opening at #4, the movie has grossed $17,000,000 as of this posting and is already on the decline in sales.

Channing and Zoe are one of Hollywood’s hottest couples. Between them, the duo boasts roles in Deadpool & Wolverine, Divergent, Mad Max: Fury Road, Magic Mike, The Vow and X-Men: First Class.

Have you seen Blink Twice? Comment and let me know your opinion! And here’s wishing the beautiful couple many years of happiness and success!