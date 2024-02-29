This Engaged Gay Couple Unknowingly First Met When They Were Kids

Every couple has their story of how they first met, and engaged gay couple Kenny McCleary and Aaron Alexis just so happens to have one for the books…

Back in June 2020, the two of them met through Tinder, which they thought was their first meeting. However, their love story goes way back to when they were just little kids attending a party almost three decades ago, which they initially didn’t know about.

According to PinkNews, the couple was six months into their relationship when McCleary realized that Alexis’ mother was Facebook friends with his cousin. Not to mention, he also discovered that he and his beau with his mom attended his (McCleary) second cousin’s birthday party.

“After talking about how they knew each other… She brought up that they attended my cousin’s son’s first birthday party where there were ponies. I remembered being at a party with ponies as well, and after some quick digging through family photos at my mum’s house, we found a picture of me on a pony and noticed Aaron [with his] dad on the pony in front of us,” McCleary recalled.

The 30-year-old commercial real estate worker continued sharing,

“We keep all our family photos in a storage bin and it took some excitement and adrenaline, but we found all of the photos from that party. It was wild to see a photo of both of us in the same place literally 15 feet from each other and never even knew.”

Meanwhile, Alexis shared their adorable love story in November 2022 on Twitter.

“My boyfriend and I were at the same birthday party 25 years ago. (I’m on the pony to the left, and he’s on the pony to the right). It’s so crazy to think how lucky I am 25 years later ilysm,” the 28-year-old photographer wrote.

Thereafter, the couple got engaged in Los Angeles in December 2023, which they shared about via a joint Instagram post.

“We know that we have been in the same place or same area at the same time many times, but never happened to come across each other directly. It’s like time and fate were tempting us but never brought us together until the perfect moment. We believe the universe has divine timing with all things and we had our own experiences that shaped us into the people we are now to be in this strong relationship. The universe [and] fate has brought us together for a reason,” McCleary further expressed about his relationship with Alexis.

