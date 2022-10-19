This Handsome World Traveller Creates Clothes That Help LGBTQ+ Youth

We love Wednesdays here at Instinct because it’s the day we pick our Hottie of The Week! And this week are honored to showcase our friend, Collin Spencer. We first met Collin back in 2018 when we interviewed him to find out about his clothing brand MINORITEES. We decided to check back in with Collin and see what he has been up to.

In these last four years, he still travels the world bringing that magnetic smile to countries all over the globe. He continues to fight for LGBTQ+ youth as a board member of the Ali Forney Center in New York City. One of the current managers of the Chelsea mainstay Gym Bar, you can find Collin behind the bar many a night, with locals vying for a seat in his section. On nights he’s not at the bar you can find him working on his other passions: cooking and music. In his spare time, you can find him listening to his extensive vinyl collection, or on a beach somewhere. He also works as a DJ and private chef. Talk about a well-rounded man.

Name: Collin Spencer

Age: 44

Website / social media handles: @sirblackmamba @minoritees

Where do you call home? The world is my home, NYC is my pied-à-terre, LOL.

What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

Though it’s often considered a detriment in the world we live in, I really love the skin that I am in. Some people may have other favorites!

What do you find you are complimented on you the most?

My height, my skin, my style.

What, to you, defines sexy?

Confidence and someone that naturally makes me laugh.

What is your proudest moment so far in your life?

Having Janet Jackson wearing one of my @minoritees designs…and then having her top that by wearing several more. She’s been my music Queen my whole life so it felt surreal and incredibly amazing at the same time.

What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

Professionally – I’ve been creating and running my company @MINORITEES for 18 years and I’d love to continue to build that brand and have it in stores around the globe. Personally – I’ve been to 83 countries so far and I’d like to get to 100 in the next few years with Antarctica being #100.

Have you found love? If so, what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)? If not, what do you look for in the ideal relationship?

I’m currently single. If love comes along, I’ll take it. First and foremost, I’d love a partner who makes me laugh (anyone can make you cry, but not everyone can make you chuckle), someone who’s nurturing…but independent, and loves food, travel & adventure.

Rapid fire question time:

What is your all-time favorite movie? Stand By Me

Who is your biggest celebrity crush? Idris Elba & Jason Momoa.

What is your favorite cheat meal or snack? Really Good (and Spicy) Buffalo Chicken Wings.

If you were stuck on an island for eternity, what music album would you want to have with you?

Bob Marley’s “Uprising” …if ever there was music to zone out to on an island…it’s Bob Marley.

What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie?

If could blush…i’d be blushing. LOL, It actually feels really cool to be getting featured at 44. But as they say – “Black don’t crack” . I remember looking through gay publications when i came out and moved to NYC back in 2000 and rarely (IF EVER) seeing any dark-skinned men being featured in editorials or ads. Thankfully that’s changed greatly since then. Within the LGBTQ community – we don’t want to be discriminated against or overlooked because of our sexuality; so it’s time we stop discriminating against who we date and what the traditional definition of what race is considered sexy.

Anything else you’d like to share with the Instinct readers?

I became a Board Member of the Ali Forney Center in 2020. The organization has provided housing, meals, and a variety of support services for homeless LGBTQ youth for over 20 years. It’s near and dear to my heart and for the past 8 years, I’ve run a holiday campaign called THE MINORITEEN PROJECT to benefit the organization. For every shirt sold on my website www.MINORITEES.com, I donate a brand new shirt to cloth one of Ali Forney Center’s clients. Please show some love and help me pay it forward.

To learn more about the Ali Forney Center and the amazing work they do, visit their website here.