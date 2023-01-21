This Indie Film From Craig Boreham Will Have People Talking!

I know Elite’s Manu Rios has a gay cowboy movie due for release later this year, but in the meantime, we definitely have a few months to gush over the erotic drama Lonesome.

Created by a gay filmmaker and starring a queer cast, Lonesome appears to be my kind of movie, especially because I have a soft spot for independent films. I true believe that the better narratives life in the heart of smalltown writers. And I love watching men (hopefully) fall in love.

Plus, it helps that the lead actors, Josh Lavery and Daniel Gabriel, are very easy on the eyes.

From writer/director Craig Boreham, who has almost twenty released titles to his name, and Peccadillo Pictures, Lonesome debuts on DVD/Blu-ray and streaming this March!

The synopsis is described as:

Casey, a young man from the countryside running from a small-town scandal, finds himself down and out in the big smoke of Sydney. When he meets Tib, a young city lad, struggling with his own scars of isolation, there’s chemistry, not only sexually but also emotionally as both men find something they have been missing. Can they overcome their own insecurities and let the other in or are the walls they have built too strong to knock down?

This feature film, which has received several “best of” nominations in the film festival circuit also stars Ani Finsterer, Ian Roberts, Ally Morgan and Vincent Andriano alongside Lavery and Gabriel. Craig Boreham, Ben Ferris, Dean Francis and Ulysses Oliver produced.

Special features on the DVD/Blu-ray edition include audio commentary, deleted scenes and a “making of” documentary.

Lonesome is on physical media and streaming March 6, 2023.