This Instinct Hottie Delivers Powerful Message To Our LGBTQ Youth

When I first locked eyes on Eddie Gillett, who is more commonly known as Brooklyn Bear on social media, the thing that came to mind the most was just how gosh darn handsome is he.

Move past his sex appeal and Eddie is just your above average sweet dude who resides in one of my most favorite New York City boroughs. He’s the latest pick in Instinct Magazine’s weekly Instinct Hottie series that highlights a variety of diverse men in our community who are just as inspiring as they are attractive.

Read more about who he is below.

What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

My heart. I may look mean sometimes, but everyone close to mean knows I’m really just a teddy bear, always ready to help out a friend and always up for the occasional cuddles.

What do you find guys compliment on you the most, physically?

My beard and my legs.

What, to you, defines sexy in another man?

To me, sexiness is more a state of mind rather than any particular look or body type. When a man is confident in himself and realizes just how unique and complete a person he is, he then goes to project that sexiness onto the world around him.

What is your proudest moment so far in your life in being an openly gay man?

Coming out to my family when I was 18.

What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

Personally I want to do more traveling in the next few years, more international travel in particular, once the COVID situation improves. Professionally, I’m looking to dive deeper into photography and explore ways in which this tool can be used to promote body positivity.

Have you found love? If so what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)?

Yes, I recently made things official with my own teddy bear. I was hooked by their confidence, sweet caring nature, and sense of adventure. I’m definitely looking forward to this new chapter in my life.

Rapid fire question time:

What is your all-time favorite movie?

The Lion King (the original one).

Who is your biggest celebrity crush right now?

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

What is your favorite cheat meal or snack that you can’t get enough of?

Anything chocolate.

If you’re stuck on an island for eternity, what CD do you want to have there with you?

Daydream by Mariah Carey.

What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie?

I used to be very shy and unsure of myself when I was younger and just starting to find my way in the gay world. I had terrible issues with self-worth and body image. Now here I am being featured in Instinct Magazine! It just makes me realize how far I’ve come. If there’s any message that I’d like to give to the young members of the LGBTQ+ community, it would be that you should never be afraid to be authentically you. You are worthy and there are people out there who will support you.