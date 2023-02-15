This is one way to promote Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Channing Tatum is pure perfection to me, folks. I don’t know if it’s his body, his unique face, his charisma and humor or his acting ability, but truly, in my eyes, this man is the most delectable specimen on the planet.

Luckily, with Magic Mike’s Last Dance hitting theaters nationwide, we all get to see Tatum in multiple states of undress and shaking what his mother (father?) gave him. And at age 42, he has nothing to be shy about!

When Magic Mike’s Last Dance debuted on Friday, Channing took to Instagram to share this behind-the-scenes snap. No matter what part of a man’s body does it for you, this picture has something that will make you sweat.

Previous entries in the series debuted at #2 and #6 at the box office, with the original incarnation grossing over $100,000,000 in America alone. Hopefully this almost-nude snap can help propel Last Dance, which also stars Salma Hayek Pinault, Ayub Khan Din, Jemelia George, Joe Manganiello and Matt Bomer, to the top of the charts by week’s end.

After a string of rom coms and dramas including She’s the Man, Step Up, Dear John and The Vow, the producer and children’s book author took a break from Hollywood. Then, last year, he returned to the throne as a leading Hollywood actor with mega hits Dog and The Lost City.

Up next Channing will co-star in thriller Pussy Island and historical narrative Project Artemis. Fingers crossed we get more shirtless goodness from those adventures!