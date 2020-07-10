This ‘Karen’ Goes Off On Folks Who ‘Go On Grindr And Do Hookups’

In this chapter of ‘The Karen Chronicles,’ we wonder aloud, ‘Miss Karen – what did Grindr ever do to you?’

This homophobic Karen caught on video in a Toronto shopping mall parking lot goes full-on anti-Grindr as she calls out “punks” and “young people” for recording inhabitants of the Karen-verse.

It’s not clear how the incident began, but from the start of the video clip shared on Twitter, ‘Karen’ has parked her non-electric Hyundai Elantra at a charging station.

From the beginning, ‘Karen’ is irritated by the presence of the camera recording her as she slaps her broadside announcing, “Take this!”

Heading back to her car, the woman announces she’s going to record her own video as she grouses about “punks who think they own the world and can do what they want.”

At this point, security guards have noticed ‘Karen’ parking in the wrong spot and approach her, but she dismisses them because “I have to do my video.”

Turning to the person recording the episode, the woman unloads.

“You’re disgusting and I’m so sick of these young people who think they’re all that,” she declares. “Here you go, sweetheart, let’s test you.”

(Hand on hip, hand off hip)

“My goodness, nothing better to do with your time, because this is what your generation does,” she says before making an odd observation:

“You go on Grindr and do hookups. You show every part of your body, and you have no self-respect. Oh my goodness, none whatsoever.”

At that point, one of the security guards tries to step in again, but ‘Karen’ is on a roll.

“He! He comes and tells me what I can do,” she announces to the security guard. “He’s not my boss.”

The guard points to a sign attached to the top of the electric charging station indicating the space is reserved for ELECTRIC CARS, but to no avail.

“Oh well, I’m sorry – I can’t see. I can’t see,” she demures. “Need to make it bigger! Bigger!”

(Point, gesture, indicate ambivalence)

As she climbs into her car, she tells the person recording, “Yours goes up, mine goes up, and it WILL have a lot to say!”

With the Grindr reference being so out of left-field, some folks in the Twitterverse asked why ‘Karen’ had to drag the gays wondering if she’d caught her husband cheating on the gay dating app. Others inquired as to who does her choreography because her ‘Karen-isms’ were so on point.

She just had to drag us loyal Grindr account holders. Am upset!! — Lunga (@lunga5zn) July 8, 2020

Wait she kinda read us — g (@Gabe_mont) July 8, 2020

QTNA: Is there a Karen manarism class??? Where are they getting these hand motions? The jabbing pointed finger?? Did they always do them and it just looked different at 22? Same goes for dance moves. I need to know. — Carol (@DillyDallitist) July 8, 2020

If see can’t see, how does she drive? — Vincent Fratarcangel (@VFratarcangel) July 10, 2020

But this had to be our favorite shade thrown, LOL…

Omg not in a Hyundai!!! https://t.co/Fx0TLHEiz8 — Rico Wyatt ♒️🌈🌹 (@rds_nyc) July 8, 2020