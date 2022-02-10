‘This Legislation Is Meant To Stigmatize, Isolate LGBTQ Kids’

The war on the LGBTQ community in this country sadly keeps gaining momentum and steam. Ron DeSantis, the controversial Republican Governor of Florida voiced his support for the homophobic Parental Rights in Education bill. The bill nicknamed the Don’t Say Gay bill easily sailed through the Florida house legislature on the way to the Senate. DeathSantis, a nickname given to him due to his piss poor handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, did not state whether he would pass the bill if and when it gets to his desk.

In a press conference, DeSantis stated,

“We’ve seen instances of students being told by different folks in school, ‘Oh, don’t worry, don’t pick your gender yet, do all this other stuff.’ They won’t tell the parents about these discussions that are happening. That is entirely inappropriate. You have politicians saying parents have no role in the education of their kids. Give me a break.”

It comes as no surprise that a MAGA-loving douchebag like DeSantis, who is still dealing with the rumors that he has downplayed the number of Covid related deaths in his state, is a fan of the hate laced Don’t Say Gay bill. CNN previously reported,

“Opponents of the bill warn that it would lead to further stigmatization of gay, lesbian and transgender children, causing more bullying and suicides within an already marginalized community. They say the bill would eliminate LGBTQ history from the curriculum and prevent teachers from having discussions with their classrooms if questions about sexual orientation and gender identity come up.”

Equality Florida released a statement saying,

“This legislation is meant to stigmatize LGBTQ people, isolate LGBTQ kids, and make teachers fearful of providing a safe, inclusive classroom. The existence of LGBTQ students and parents is not a taboo topic that has to be regulated by the Florida Legislature.”

This is right out of the GOP playbook. Divert attention away from the real issues and create division, fear, and chaos. The co-hosts of The View discussed the bill on their Hot Topics segment on Wednesday, February 9th. Conservation panelist Ana Navarro-Cárdenas had this to say,

“This is not a necessary bill. First graders are not having a curriculum that teaches sexuality. I also think that the message it sends is a very chilling one for LGBTQ families. The message is you are not welcome here.”

Navarro-Cárdenas continued, saying,

“This bill is not about sex education – this bill is about the 5-year-old boy who wears a dress to class and the other kids ask “why is Bobby wearing a dress’”

I am all for parents being involved in their child’s education, but you cannot dictate what someone else has the right to say. Yes, even to your child. Parents if you want 100% say in your child’s education: home school them.

There are queer people in the world. There are transgender people in the world. We exist and we are only getting louder and stronger. Don’t forget – WE’RE HERE. WE’RE QUEER. GET FUCKING USED TO IT! (I might have added a word or two…)

We CAN change the world – there are more of us than them. How can we? Simple – VOTE! VOTE IN THE MIDTERMS! And for fuck’s sake – stop voting for Republicans.

