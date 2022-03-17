This Party Won’t Stop: Elite will be Back on Netflix Real Soon 

Elite, Netflix’s very wild and also very gay teen drama series is back for its fifth season and the announcement came in the form of a playful European dance party.

The series first aired in 2018 as a murder mystery that touched on themes of social classes and wealth inequality. Set in Spain, it follows the privileged teens of Las Encinas school and the scholarship students who joined their ranks. Elite is reminiscent of “How to Get Away With Murder” and “The O.C.” at the same time—the casts’ young lives are always rife with conflict, drama, growing pains and mysteries that keep the show engrossing.

Elite’s 57-second teaser is not your run-of-the-mill announcement. Set at a rave, it seemed like an average party—except it included subtle clues about what you can expect in the new season.

Like the seasons before, fans can expect plenty of newcomers, including Argentinian actress Valentina Zenere, who’s seen DJ-ing in the teaser in a shimmery cowlneck dress. Along with Zenere, five other “new crushes” will be introduced in the next season: Ander Puig, Ana Bokesa, Carmen Arrufat Blasco, Alex Pastrana, and Álvaro de Juana, as revealed on a post on the official “Elite” Instagram page.

There was also an allusion to love mix-ups, as couples danced while their eyes wandered. In the Season 4 finale, Ari, Carla Díaz’ character, opened up about being torn between two lovers: Guzman (Miguel Bernardeau) and Samuel (Itzan Escamilla).

Netflix seems to have a knack for axing shows while in their prime (think Lucifer, Sense 8, Atypical and Santa Clarita Diet) but it’s safe to say Elite won’t be facing the same fate. Already stretching to four seasons, renewal for the fifth season came even before season 4 aired and the series is already slated for season 6.

Fans can catch the all-new season of Elite on Netflix on April 8.