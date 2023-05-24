THIS Retailer Has a New Breed of Karens (and They Hate Gay Pride)

Target is the closest retail store available in my town, which means I shop there once or twice a week. I have yet to notice any Pride merchandise during my outings. Maybe I’m just blissfully unaware of my surroundings, or it’s due to the retailer removing and hiding Pride products due to customer complaints.

Yesterday, May 23, Target announced that it was pulling numerous Pride merchandise due to “employee safety” concerns. As highlighted by Reuters, customers in stores – primarily in the south – are losing their shit over rainbow decorated items and apparel aimed at the LGBT community and those that love it. The backlash has been so severe, in fact, that encounters are nearing violence and destruction of store property.

Advertisement

While Target unveiled its 2023 Pride Collection and launched the products in May of this year, it appears the retail chain may have to abandon the celebration a few days early. As of this writing, all stores across the United States are removing certain Pride merchandise from the series that contains almost 2,000 LGBT centered items.

A statement from Target, provided by Reuters, states:

Advertisement

Since introducing this year’s collection, we’ve experienced threats impacting our team members’ sense of safety and wellbeing while at work. Given these volatile circumstances, we are making adjustments to our plans, including removing items that have been at the center of the most significant confrontational behavior.

However, much of the war on Pride stems from one of the collection brand’s contributors, Abprallen. From Eric Carnell, who hails from the UK, Abprallen contains many designs that feature images of skulls, pentagrams and other “dark materials.” And you know how people lose their shit over imagery and alternative religions they don’t understand. Gay AND connected to the Earth? Burn it with fire!

Advertisement

As well, another point of contention is in regard to the Pride collection’s children’s books. Targeted (see what I did there?) at kids ages 2-8, many books aim to enlighten children on gay, transgender and nonbinary topics. This has undoubtedly caused a huge uproar, as we are currently in a time where parents vs local governments are arguing whether or not to teach, or even mention, these ways of life in school.

Personally, I don’t go around looking for reasons to be outraged. Whatever our differences, I honestly don’t care what you do in your free time as long as it’s not hurting anyone. Let people live their lives however the fuck they want to, and certainly don’t make it hard for employees who are just trying to do their jobs. Because that just makes you a dick.

Shout out to Target for over three decades of Pride support, and those designers whose work can’t be showcased in its entirety because society is made of a bunch of babies.

Source: Reuters