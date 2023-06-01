This Sexy, Bearded Ginger Took An RV On A Cross Country Adventure

Advertisement

Our “Hottie of the Week” hails from the mountains of Northwest Georgia, Jordan Poole has always been greatly influenced by the traditions and stories of the American “agrarian” South. He says “Ever since I could hold a pencil I was drawing something. I have always been observing things to draw, paint or photograph ever since I can remember, I guess I just have always looked at things differently from most of the world due to the unique way I came to become myself. I have always had an accent. I have always had strong roots as a part of my character. That and a strong will. Always looking at things as an artist from the mountains of Georgia.” He went on to say,

“I have been blessed with a life so far that has been full. I studied how to preserve and restore historic buildings. I later came to be in charge of managing restorations at Mount Vernon, George Washington’s home and the most visited historic site in America. I returned to my home state and was passionate and active about saving the most endangered places throughout the state of Georgia. I thereafter moved back to my hometown and founded a not for profit organization and saved an incredible historic art environment, Paradise Garden, built by folk artist, Howard Finster. Then I moved to France for a spell. After returning from France I have been focusing on my skills as a visual artist and writer.”

Learn more about Jordan as he answers our “HOTW” questionnaire!

Name: Jordan Poole

Age: 39

Website / social media handles: www.postmoderngypsy.com

Where do you call home? Summerville, Georgia

What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

My immateriality, vigor, and stamina in moments of life. I have always been a person to make things work with very little both professionally and personally. Also, my aptitude to ponder thoughts or perception of my own beliefs. Strength comes from within and I think inner strength is the most attractive of strengths.

What do you find you are complimented on you the most?

Being a redhead. It didn’t always used to be that way. The time I was mocked in school for being redheaded. Things like “Watch out for that redheaded temper” which is true, and “how can you be so pale?” These were common insults for something that one day folks decided was vogue. I have no idea when the pendulum began to swing in the opposite direction but I must say that It is odd to hear folks say “I love a ginger”. Knowing that 20 years ago that would never have been said. It just goes to show me that sought-after looks are just that, always sought-after, but never concrete.

What, to you, defines sexy?

Confidence, passion, and sometimes the faint scent of tequila by moonlight. What is your proudest moment so far in your life? That I took a year of my life for Myself. I listened to a voice within and took a “gap year”. Some folks take up running marathons to find their strength within. I had a different journey in mind. I wanted to travel the real America off the beaten path. It paved hope within me again. It was an Inspiration for writing a book about my Journey, Postmodern Gypsy.

In my book I discuss something extremely relevant to the gay community and that is homelessness. Homelessness in Gay Youth throughout our country is something that needs to be discussed. I am a major advocate to solutions for the multitude of needs for our younger brothers who don’t have a voice. In my book I while traveling around the country helped many homeless gays.

What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally?

I still feel that I haven’t presented enough showings of my own work yet. I have had a career working to save places and exhibit other artists. I want my work to become more exhibited in future.

Have you found love?

To paraphrase some lyrics from a BB King Song….. I have found Love. I have been in Love out of Love and Over Love. If the arrows from Cupid’s Bow that had passed through my heart had been sticking out of my body I would be looking like a Porcupine.

Rapid fire question time:

What is your all-time favorite movie?

Auntie Mame with Rosalyn Russel

Who is your biggest celebrity crush?

Prince Harry

What is your favorite cheat meal or snack?

Homemade Pimento Cheese and Saltine crackers.

If you were stuck on an island for eternity, what music album would you want to have with you?

Idlewild South by the Allman Brothers. Especially with the track Midnight Rider.

What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie?

For the 18-year-old Young man who used to read Instinct Magazine at the Library while at University at Savannah College of Art and Design back in the day, it makes me smile. Instinct Magazine was an interesting read for a soon to come out Man. It gave me assurance about myself in the days when it wasn’t even legal in the state of Georgia to have sex between men.

Anything else you’d like to share with the Instinct readers?

I may be in my late 30’s but I even I remember a time when the (Gay) community was always there for the right causes. Seems like some of the resting on our laurels has come to allow holes in what was once a strong family system. I hope to see us all step up and be there for our family once again. With severe issues of Homelessness among Gay youth, we have much more to do. We are family after all.

Postmodern Gypsy is available now on Amazon to purchase.

