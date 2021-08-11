This Teacher Makes Us Want To Study More

It’s easy to see why we chose Gabe as this week’s Hottie of the Week! Hunky, handsome, sweet, kind, and humble Gabe is the full package. Add to that his career and goals of inspiring and empowering the next generation and Gabe is pretty much as perfect a man you will find!

Gabe was born in Louisville, Kentucky, and moved to the south suburbs of Chicago as a kid. After finishing high school, he went to college and is now a middle school math teacher. He currently lives in Chicago and claims it is the best city in the world! Some of his favorite things to do are play volleyball, go to country concerts, and attempt to cook a good meal. On a typical weekend night, you might find him out and about checking out a new restaurant or bar that serves a good old-fashioned. He is always up for adventure and has been starting to travel more. He is always looking for recommendations on somewhere to go!

Name: Gabe

Age: 32

Website/Social Media handles: Instagram – ghyousomethin

Where do you call home: Chicago

*What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself? My eyebrows, funny to say I know, but as a kid I actually hated my eyebrows. Some people used to call them fuzzy caterpillars on my face because they were so thick. As I got older I grew into them more and am happy that I was able to turn an insecurity of mine into something that keeps my face together!

*What do you find you are complimented on you the most? My beard. I love my scruffy beard. And it’s really soft to touch. I tend to get many compliments! Feel free to give it a touch! What, to you, defines sexy? Someone who is driven and is a goal setter. Someone that has a ‘yes’ mindset and is always ready for an adventure. And confidence. Nothing sexier than having confidence in who you are and what you do. Own it.

*What is your proudest moment so far in your life? I’ve always been a hard worker my entire life. I did not come from a family that was well off and so I had to put in the work in order to live the lifestyle that I wanted to live. So I put in the time and now I have my bachelor’s and master’s degrees, three certifications, and I’m also in two books published by a university. I’ve learned how to become financially independent and actually just purchased my first home! It was a lot of work, but I am now working a career that makes me happy and surrounded by people that I could never live without.

*What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years? I still have some fitness and health goals that I would like to achieve in the next few years. I also am considering pursuing some higher education with my career path and potentially jumping into a higher role in the next few years.

*Have you found love? If so, what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)? If not, what do you look for in the ideal relationship? I have found love before, but am currently single. I have always learned something about myself with every relationship I’ve been in. I’ve discovered what I’m looking for in a person and how I can be a better partner. Ideally I look for someone who is goal-oriented and confident. I am looking for someone who can communicate and show love and support as I do the same. I’m looking for a guy that can tell me to cancel my plans for the night and take me on an adventure!

Rapid-fire question time:

*What is your all-time favorite movie? The Goonies (Goonies Never Say Die!)

*Who is your biggest celebrity crush? Jake Gyllenhall

*What is your favorite cheat meal or snack? Ice cream

*If you were stuck on an island for eternity, what music album would you want to have with you? My Kinda Party by Jason Andean (I’m really into country music)

*What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie? Very flattered! Honestly, I consider myself your average Joe but really appreciate the opportunity to share with you all my story.

*Anything else you’d like to share with the Instinct readers? Thanks for taking the time to read a little bit about myself. I love hearing about people’s life stories and I hope you enjoyed mine!