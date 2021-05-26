This Tragic Mike Video Has Us Cringing!

Tragic Mike is the perfect name for this sad video thread.

A certain stripper is trending on TikTok and Twitter after people got a look at his dancing skills. And, unfortunately, they weren’t impressed.

The trending moment began when the TikTok account @raneishakirksey3 posted videos of herself and her friends sitting around a personal strip performance. According to videos she’d posted earlier, the group had arrived in Las Vegas for vacation. They then decided to enjoy one of the common sources of entertainment in the city. But, again, they ended up not liking what they paid for.

In the series of videos, we see the women sitting around the stripper. Some of them are recording the performance on their phones, some are looking at their phones as a distraction, and absolutely all of them look disappointed with their stripper.

@raneishakirksey3 yall this it bc he got mad at us #fyp#wow but on a serious note we started recording bc we really thought he was about to throw down ♬ original sound – raneishakirksey3

The series of TikTok videos have garnered a lot of attention with a collective 914K views. The videos then found their way to Twitter with user @chris_notcapn captioning the first video, “When you order a stripper off Wish.”

When you order a stripper off Wish 🥴😩 pic.twitter.com/h0DbmUL0cI — chris evans (@chris_notcapn) May 24, 2021

Several commenters then joked about the stripper, whose now nicknamed “Tragic Mike.”

Chile, IDK but clearly the rent wasn't due 'cause he was giving me 20mg of Ambien energy. — chris evans (@chris_notcapn) May 24, 2021

I work too hard for my money to be giving out sympathy cash. — chris evans (@chris_notcapn) May 24, 2021

The one time my sister went to a bachelorette party, the stripper had a trainee with him and he was VERY awkward 🙂 — Black Lives Matter (@nonteentitan) May 24, 2021

I guarantee you I could find a cop in an hour that would dance better. — chris evans (@chris_notcapn) May 24, 2021

In his mind he's magic Mike….when really he's tragic Tyler — Zuxxx (@zuxxx) May 25, 2021

I’m gonna choose to believe this too. This made me feel better. — shawtylo (@hoodtinkerbell) May 25, 2021

Even news sources like E! News joined the conversation.

Of course, there were also some commenters who defended the stripper and pointed out the cruelty in mocking the man online.

Chile… He's a viral sensation now. Trust! He'll probably work more now than he ever has. — Cole Hansberry (@colehansberry) May 25, 2021

OK? He has a nice body — if you can't dance just work with what you've got lmao — chris evans (@chris_notcapn) May 24, 2021

I feel bad for anyone who does a job like this and gets laughed at, recorded and mocked on a world-wide platform. Man or woman, even if bad dancer, this is mean ☹ I give him credit for still doing his job- I think I literally would have had a panic attack & passed out. — Cocoa (@CorpusAmorphous) May 25, 2021

Though, many countered that the lackluster performance deserved critique at the very least. Flailing hands is one thing, but next to no eye contact? A phone call stopping the music? Almost no engagement at all with the clients for that matter? This was messy AT BEST!

Either he thinks just because he’s hot, women should throw money at him, or he thinks he’s good at this, and someone apparently needs to laugh in his face to get him to learn. — First Time Caller (@LongTimeLstnr) May 25, 2021

I dont feel sorry for him for two reasons: He gotta know he will be recorded..by multiple ladies. Its par for the course for these types of parties. 2. Strippers know they gotta put on a show. He doesnt have ‘show’ at all. Its pathetic really. — HotricanTMP (@HotricanTMP) May 25, 2021

He doesn't look like he's even trying. He doesn't have to be Magic Mike to put on a good show. He's also not aware of his audience- he's supposed to be there for them. — Crystal (@Crystal58616341) May 25, 2021

But maybe he just needed the right kind of client to hype him up and pass the vibe check.

😭that is how I felt watching this. It must have been so embarrassing for him. I can not imagine dancing for a roomful of people who are on their phones and laughing. He needs a hype man to come w him on gigs or something and to maybe watch Magic Mike — elee sule (@e_lee_sule) May 25, 2021

What do you Instinct Readers think? Is this stripper a Tragic Mike/Tyler or just a guy who needed a little more support?