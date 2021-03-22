This Welsh & Scotsman Will Have You Saying “It Feels A Bit Wet”

The Decider recently covered a little baking show you may heard of. They wrote “James McAvoy is the Hottest Baker in ‘Great British Baking Show’ History” and we are finding no fault in that title.

Here’s some of the proof they went on in this Tweet from the British Bake Off. I mean he could say this with his Scottish accent and those eyes any time of the day when we are around him and it would be true.

“It feels a bit wet .. it feels a bit wet.” Why, yes it does James.

He came. He baked. He dished out rum.

Here’s how legendary actor James McAvoy got on in the Bake Off Tent… #GBBO pic.twitter.com/viTlTVvzuc — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 16, 2021

Why was James there in the first place? Isn’t this normally a show for regular Joes and Jans to show their stuff? On this round of the The Great British Baking Show the tent was a special place as the entertaining cooking venue was doing a special for Stand Up to Cancer.

The normal judges were there, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith and special guest Matt Lucas. Now over here in the US, we didn’t get the episodes, and not everyone knows the judges or the other contestants, but we definitely could not take our eyeballs off of McAvoy.

Speaking of eyes and balls, McAvoy took to his Instagram: jamesmcavoyrealdeal to promote some health exploration of our balls. al for a good cause.

A little cut and paste here … “It feels a bit wet .. it feels a bit wet.” Why, yes it does James.

Men of Scotland and indeed the world it’s that time of year when we implore each other to look at and feel our own balls…BAWS in Scotland to those that don’t know in an attempt to Help stave off cancer. #checkyerbawballs I nominate @mrmartincompston and @mrryanfletcher #checkyerbawballs

Funny, fit, and apparently a great cook! We’re sold. Thanks for the eye candy moment James. You never disappoint.

Anyone want seconds on whatever he is serving? We know McAvoy has a long career in Hollywood, but if he wants to dazzle us again in the kitchen, we’d be happy to watch him be so calm and confident and make us all drool over his creations.

We like confident men, yes? So we did not mind at all that Welsh actor Luke Evans took to his Instagram to share his success in the gym over the past 8 months. We are sure that the kitchen was just as important as the weight room, but we didn’t see any food in the pic, unless we are counting Evans as a big yummy edible man … and I think we are.

The Beauty and The Beast actor shared the side-by-side shots last Friday (March 19, 2021) with the caption:

“8 months of work but I got there. June 2020 – February 2021.”

Was that what we were supposed to be doing during quarantine? I did not get the memo, but am happy Evans did. I do like his confidence and smirk in the “after” picture. He looks happy and we are happy looking at him.

Of course visiting his Instagram: thereallukeevans you will have no shortage of moments where you can once again say “It feels a bit wet .. it feels a bit wet.”

And of course there may be a little more yum yum to the whole things as Luke is on our team. He recently said about being gay and his personal life:

“It was the last thing I had, because everything else I’ve given to the world. My career was public, I was photographed, and all that stuff. My personal life just became the last thing that I had. Also, what was strange was that when people did find out that I was gay, there was a lot of articles and stuff written saying that I was hiding it, and I wasn’t.”

Evans is now preparing to play The Coachman in Pinocchio. Will there be a watermelon eating scene in that movie?

Sources: Decider.com , EOnline