This Will Make You Want to Get Banged by the Football Team

Poor Stacy. Always the bridesmaid, never the bride.

But yay for more queer artists making a mark in music industry!

Mad Tsai, the 21-year-old who blew up thanks to TikTok, has released another new single titled ‘Stacy’s Brother.’

Obviously, this is a play on Fountain of Wayne‘s 2003 hit ‘Stacy’s Mom.’ Their song reached the Top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 and is gold certified.

Here’s hoping that Tsai can have the same level of success during his career.

The Peruvian/Taiwanese singer and social media personality is most known for his 2021 track ‘Killer Queen,’ which currently has over 50,000,000 streams on Spotify.

Honestly, this is my first introduction to the California native, and I’m absolutely loving everything that I see. His songs and accompanying videos always encompass a style from the 80’s to the early 2000’s, and those were the decades when I grew up. His mixture of camp and sexuality gives major Carrie meets Mean Girls vibes.

And, well, the music video for ‘Stacy’s Brother’ brings me right back to the days when I was in the high school locker room – too afraid to stare but still getting my first glimpses at the male form. Ah, the memories.

If you enjoy watching/listening to ‘Stacy’s Brother’ below, then I highly recommend checking out the rest of Mad Tsai‘s discography on Spotify!