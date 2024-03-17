Thomas Doherty Brings New Life to ‘Girls5Eva’

Why is my husband following Thomas Doherty? You know what, nevermind…

Comedy musical Girls5Eva was recently resurrected from Peacock and debuted season three on Netflix.

The brand-new season follows the fictional group Girls5Eva – played by Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, Paula Pell and Renee Elise Goldsberry – as they attempt to launch an independent tour in support of their new album.

Season three introduces the character of Gray Holland, played by Scottish actor Thomas Doherty. Gray Holland is “the most famous person in the universe,” although he desperately wants to abandon fame for a simpler life.

Thomas Doherty, age 28, is an actor, model and singer who rose to stardom at the end of the 2010s.

His most popular roles include playing Harry Hook in Descendants 2 and 3, as well as co-starring in 2022 horror film The Invitation. He also starred in Legacies and the Gossip Girl reboot.

Seeing his handsome face on my TV screen made me do a deep dive of his social media… for research purposes, of course. I’ve compiled a list of my favorite photos for your enjoyment below.

Look for Thomas next in Family Secrets with Eric Dane. For now, though, why don’t you check out all three seasons of Girls5Eva on Netflix.

