Thomas Orlina Tackles Mental Health with Latest Single ‘This Time’

In early February, singer-songwriter and producer Thomas Orlina released a new pop rock song titled “This Time.” Today, he is debuting the track’s highly anticipated visual.

Written to reach an audience that has dealt with anxiety, depression, toxic relationships, and drama while being excited to tackle the future in a more positive direction, “This Time” is intended to uplift and inspire people to move forward and take control of their own narrative.

Orlina, who has been a mental health advocate for years, is releasing the visual on March 2 in honor of World Teen Mental Wellness Day. Directed by Sophie Peineke, the video depicts the artist in a new light as an actor battling through a series of emotions such as the pressure of rejection, emotional fears, abuse of alcohol, and more. It is also designed to show that life has its challenges, but it is ultimately up to us to face them and take the steps we need to overcome them.

In addition to music, Orlina is best known for being the star and executive producer of his hit YouTube series, Your Time with Thomas, with nearly 100,000 viewers on his channel worldwide.

He took some time to talk more about “This Time,” as well as his artistry and mental health, with Instinct. Check out the full video interview and visual below.

