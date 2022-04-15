Three Members Of The Same Family Blind Gay Man In Brutal Attack

The war on the LGBTQ+ community in this country continues. In a truly horrific attack, three members of the same family broke into a gay man’s home last August and beat him so severely he is now permanently blind. As previously reported by CBS News,

“Inna Makarenko, 44; Yevhen Makarenko, 43; and Oleh Makarenko, 21; were each charged with attempted first-degree murder, battery during the burglary of a dwelling and kidnapping, according to the Broward State Attorney’s Office. All three face possible life sentences.”

 

 

CBS News also obtained the arrest forms which said, 

“They secretly, forcibly or by threat abducted or imprisoned the victim against his will… to terrorize him. [They] “struck the victim numerous times…causing serious bodily injury and disfigurement, almost resulting in his death.”

 

 

 

Florida prosecutors have charged the three with hate crimes since this was a premeditated attack based on his sexual orientation. THROW THE BOOK AT THESE LOWLIFE SCUMBAGS. 

 

 

 

 

 

