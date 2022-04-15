Three Members Of The Same Family Blind Gay Man In Brutal Attack

The war on the LGBTQ+ community in this country continues. In a truly horrific attack, three members of the same family broke into a gay man’s home last August and beat him so severely he is now permanently blind. As previously reported by CBS News,

“Inna Makarenko, 44; Yevhen Makarenko, 43; and Oleh Makarenko, 21; were each charged with attempted first-degree murder, battery during the burglary of a dwelling and kidnapping, according to the Broward State Attorney’s Office. All three face possible life sentences.”

#Fresh #wtpBLUE #ONEV1 TODAY IN HISTORY 1866—Anne Mansfield Sullivan’s birthday, teacher who educated Helen Keller. 2022—Family members blind gay man in Florida “to terrorize him.” These are the real world consequences of Florida “Dont Say Gay” laws!https://t.co/fxSKhxQ9YO — LongTime🤓FirstTime👩‍💻 (@LongTimeHistory) April 14, 2022

CBS News also obtained the arrest forms which said,

“They secretly, forcibly or by threat abducted or imprisoned the victim against his will… to terrorize him. [They] “struck the victim numerous times…causing serious bodily injury and disfigurement, almost resulting in his death.”

Is there no end to the cruelty in the hearts of some people? disantis is just as guilty as if he did it-as well as ANYONE WHO VOTED OR AGREED WITH IT..like CINO(Christian in name only) — Claudia Poindexter 🚨 🆘️ All in for Dems (@claudiapoindex2) April 14, 2022

His crime was just being himself – a gay man. Imagine being blind for the rest of his life. How does one recovery from this horrific act of hate. — Tux nyc (@tux_nyc) April 14, 2022

Florida prosecutors have charged the three with hate crimes since this was a premeditated attack based on his sexual orientation. THROW THE BOOK AT THESE LOWLIFE SCUMBAGS.

Can you imagine a family with two sons beat a gay man so badly as to blind him?

For being gay…the hatred is consuming us. — E.O.Krepps (@e_krepps) April 13, 2022

This is a result of Deathsantis and his Florida Nazis.https://t.co/s4LaIId3pG — JWParks🇺🇲 (@JWParks_) April 14, 2022

Seriously – what happened to Florida? It’s become a state of barbarians, meth-heads & sky-rocketing housing costs. Time for new leadership. #RonDeSantis https://t.co/cjNEQKsOau — Vince Gattuso (@vince_gattuso) April 14, 2022

In the news, 3 family members in Florida beat gay man till he is permanently blind. I predict that these kind of things will only increase with all the anti-lgbtia plus laws popping up! GOP and Church baking anti-gay especially trans rights morbidly in the name of God. BIGOTRY! — Brian Keith Matthews (@bkmatthews40051) April 14, 2022

{**This post is solely the opinion of this contributing writer and may not reflect the opinion of other writers, staff, or owners of Instinct Magazine.​”}

Sources: CBS NEWS