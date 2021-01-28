Thriving in Beauty & Business During COVID: Meet Randy Addison

Randy Addison has become a fan favorite here at Instinct Magazine over the years for many reasons. One, look at him. Woof. Two, he’s perfectly shot some of the most gorgeous specimens roaming this earth. Three, he excels not only in photography but in the world of beauty as he runs two very successful salons called Helmet in the heart of Atlanta.

He was a big inspiration for our continuing Photography Series which highlights a diverse amount of LGBTQ photographers and the incredible work that they do. Recent examples include other legends in the game like Mack Sturgis, Joee Vee and Joe Oppedisano.

He, like so many others in related professions, has had to adjust to the COVID normalcies that have taken over our world. Gone are the days, for now, where major photo shoots can happen as easily as they once did. This is the same for his salons as we can’t just go in for a haircut and beard trim like we used to.

Randy has still managed to find success in both amid how difficult things have gotten for him. He stepped into our Instagram Live last week to discuss how he’s managing to stay afloat while also giving his honest take on when, if ever, we will return to where we were.

He was also kind enough to give us pictures of some of his tastiest subjects! What a treat!

First check out our interview below:

And now you can feast your eyes on some of the men he’s shot over the years: