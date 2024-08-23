THROWBACK: Alex Trebek in a Jockstrap

Jeopardy fans gather around! Legendary host Alex Trebek has been brought back into the spotlight with his fun and cheeky photoshoot from the 70s.

The iconic Jeopardy host was at the height of his career when the photoshoot took place. But if we’re being real, Trebek will always be legendary.

Image via Threads ( @audhdylan

People all over the internet had different reactions with the resurfacing of the vintage photoshoot, but were mostly, if not all, positive. Trebek is seen donning a business at the top, party at the bottom look while wearing a very flattering jockstrap.

The photo was believed to have resurfaced in 2018 in message boards all over the internet. Others were even skeptical about the authenticity of the photoshoot thinking that the image had been photoshopped. One user comments on Threads:

@realchrismason: “Doesn’t look like it, but one can hope.” “But photoshop existed. Doesn’t seem hairy enough.”

Image via Threads ( @audhdylan

Another user references an episode on Jeopardy where Trebek is seen without pants:

@audhdylan: “did you look at the article? he did an episode of Jeopardy with no pants on and had like no leg hair.”

Image via YouTube (Jeopardy!)

More comments on the photo found on X (formerly Twitter):

Image via X

Similarly, Russell Crowe’s own jockstrap resurfaced and found a new home at the last remaining Blockbuster in Alaska. The jockstrap, worn by Crowe in Cinderella Man, was purchased by comedian John Oliver for $10,000 at an auction of Crowe’s memorabilia and then gifted to the iconic store in 2018. Let’s just say Crowe’s jockstrap really “supported” the store while it could before inevitably closing down that same year.

Image via X

We surely miss you Mr. Trebek!

Source: Gayety, YouTube