‘Tickled’ on Netflix: The Dark Side of Competitive Endurance Tickling

In the vibrant world of LGBTQ+ entertainment, few documentaries have sparked as much intrigue and conversation as Tickled. Originally released in 2016, this jaw-dropping film is now streaming on Netflix. It peels back the layers of an eccentric fetish and reveals a labyrinth of power, exploitation, and deception.

Tickled begins innocently enough with journalist David Farrier stumbling upon an online video of “Competitive Endurance Tickling.” What starts as a curious exploration quickly descends into a dark and twisted saga, exposing an underworld where tickling is more than just child’s play. This documentary takes viewers on a rollercoaster ride of shocking revelations, as Farrier and his team uncover the sinister forces behind the seemingly playful videos.

It’s fascinating to see how Tickled taps into themes of secrecy and control that resonate deeply within our community. The film’s unflinching examination of how fetish can be weaponized offers a compelling narrative about consent, power dynamics, and the thin line between pleasure and pain.

The true strength of Tickled lies in its ability to transform a niche topic into a gripping thriller. From the beginning, it starts off highlighting some of Farrier’s previous stories, but then loops you in as he’s bombarded with homophobic slurs for even looking in the general direction of the world of tickling fetish videos. His journey from curiosity to obsession underscores a universal quest for understanding and justice, making Tickled a must-watch for anyone intrigued by the complexities of human desire. Then throw in reverse stalking and threats of slander, the defamation of character, and the men that were looped into this realm of scandal, denial, international lawyers, and more.

You might be drawn in by the bizarre allure of competitive tickling which, be honest, like us you were, or you may stay around for the the darker undercurrents of manipulation and secrecy. This documentary is unlike no other and promises to captivate and provoke, tickles more than just your fancy.