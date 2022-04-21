Tiffani Faison Takes The Crown, And Makes History, On The Food Network

Major props and congratulations to Top Chef alum Tiffani Faison. The openly queer Chopped judge, 44, took home the grand prize – and $100,000 – on the third season edition of Tournament of Champions. Not only did Faison make history by winning the largest cash prize in Food Network history, but she is also the first openly queer chef to win the title! REPRESENT!

Discussing her historic win the Boston-based chef said,

“Winning has been one of the most affirming and rewarding experiences of my life. It is the literal culmination of the work, commitment, and dedication I’ve invested in my career. I’m so deeply grateful for this opportunity. This is magic.”

In the finale, Faison took on competitor Tobias Dorzon besting him to make it to the final round. As previously reported by The Advocate,

“There she faced off with season one winner Brooke Williams. While the race was tight, Faison edged Williams out with her fried rabbit leg on a natto and sweet potato puree, a skewered rabbit loin and rabbit saddle krapow with crispy natto, and with a two-point lead took the coveted title.”

The newly crowned champion also spoke about the tournament,

“I learned more about myself with every battle and I learned more how deeply talented the other warriors in this tournament are. Every week is a test that requires your whole heart to show up and then takes your breath away,”

Faison previously competed on the first season of Top Chef where she lost in the finale to Harold Dieterle. Faison is currently the owner and head chef of Sweet Cheeks Q, a Texas-style barbecue restaurant in Boston’s Fenway District.

