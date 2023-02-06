TikTok Couple Nicky and Pierre Collaborate for a Spicy Fenty Ad

by

TikTok hotties Nicky Champa and Pierre Boo (also known as Pierre Amaury Crespeau)
recently collaborated with Fenty Beauty for its Fenty Eau de Parfum, and they came up with a sensual campaign video, which was filmed in Paris, the “City of Love.”

(c) Instagram: @itspierreboo

In the video’s voiceover, Crespeau describes the perfume, noting:

“There’s no gender to it. I love that. It’s not like any other perfume.”

Romantic lines are spoken by the couple in the video, one of them stating:

“Paris is my safe place. Sometimes even walking down the street together is romantic.”

“Smell has such a power to bring back memories. It really goes straight to the heart sometimes,” they further expressed.

Moreover, Fenty Eau de Parfum is described as “a warm, sensual fragrance that’s one-of-a-kind.” It has a “warm floral scent—magnolia, musk, tangerine + Bulgarian rose,” and it “expresses itself uniquely on each wearer.”

On his post’s caption, Champa shared how he felt about working on the campaign, writing:

“So honored to be a part of this campaign for Fenty Eau de Parfum Fragrance in a city so incredibly special to me. C’est un rêve devenu réalité #FentyParfum #ComeSmellMe #FentyParfumPartner”

Meanwhile, Crespeau wrote:

“@fentybeauty this literally broke me! So humbled to be part of this. FENTY Eau de Parfum is one unique and sexy Fragrance que j’adore  #FentyParfum #ComeSmellMe #FentyParfumPartner”

To which, his husband commented:

“We did this my love.”

Champa and Crespeau secretly got married in Las Vegas in August 2022.

Sources: gayety.co, fentybeauty.com, attitude.co.uk

