TikTok Dubber Takes Talents to OnlyFans

Fan favorite social media dubber Benjamin Julian has taken the leap to OnlyFans. Because that’s what all the kids are doing these days…

If you frequent TikTok or Instagram, you’ve undoubtedly seen one of his videos where he lip-syncs to dialogue from pop culture favorites like Mean Girls and Big Mouth. Let’s take a look at some examples, shall we?

The tattoos, the muscles, the facial hair, but mostly his ice blue eyes, it’s no secret why Benjamin has developed a following on social media. And the best part of his internet success: No one can say he’s gaybaiting with all his shirtless content because he identifies as bisexual.

After a failed campaign on another premium content provider, this Danish hottie has taken his beef to OnlyFans. Starting at the first of this month, you can subscribe to his OnlyFans page for just $10 a month.

I’ve taken on the hard task of researching his page and he’s definitely got a nice looking dick. It’ll be interesting to see what he comes up with to keep fans subscribed.

Benjamin is also the frontman for three-piece metal band Daze of June. Together, they’ve released two albums since 2018 and, although they haven’t released new material in over two years, a post made in April promises a third record coming in late 2023/2024.

For what it’s worth, especially in a day and age when anyone can have a Spotify page, I think Daze of June is actually pretty good! Wishing them all the success in the world… and wishing Benjamin the best of luck on OnlyFans as he explores the best way to deliver quality content!