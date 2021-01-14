TikTok Star Amir Yass on Proudly Being An Openly Queer Muslim: Watch

Amir Yass has slowly become one of the most talked about stars on TikTok. His take on what’s going on in the world is fresh and funny not to mention witty and a joy to watch.

His booming career has been met with some struggles along the way, however, as he’s constantly having to deal with internet trolls who bash him for being an openly queer Muslim.

That type of disgusting language hasn’t stopped Amir from focusing on his goals & dreams even though he gives no f**ks about clapping back at these trolls every once in a while.

He chatted with us exclusively this week to talk about his rise in the social media world, how he deals with his haters, new show in the works and so much more.

Check it out below: