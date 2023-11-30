TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney Gets Featured in Forbes ’30 Under 30′

Dylan Mulvaney has been through a whole ordeal with her Bud Light campaign this year, but she was able to overcome it. In the end, she reigns victorious as one of the names in Forbes ’30 Under 30′. <3

In a recent Instagram post, the 26-year-old TikTok star shared the amazing news, writing:

“Businesswoman special !!!

This was my dream, I couldn’t be more grateful. And buckle up, we’re just getting started @forbes”

She also shared her digital cover wherein she is wearing a sparkly silver outfit, accessorized with silver dangling earrings. Mulvaney looks blooming in the photo, and she showed her bright and bubbly self in the video of her interview with Forbes.

Moreover, the magazine praised her for withstanding all the negativity that came with the Bud Light campaign after finding herself in what Forbes referred to as “the center of an unexpected political crossfire” after the beer advert.

And despite the unpleasant experience, the social media influencer was able to earn $2 million in promotional work this year, including deals with powerhouse brands like Nike and Mac. Moreover, she admitted during her interview with Forbes that she felt let down by Bud Light.

“I now realize that when I work with a brand, they will forever be a part of my story, going forward. And I want there to be a mutual respect – and not only for me, but also for my community,” Mulvaney, who is openly transgender, expressed.

You can watch her interview with Forbes here:

"I just think, why not learn it all?"#ForbesUnder30 lister Dylan Mulvaney spoke about shifting from a creative mindset to a business mentality.https://t.co/DqCCxpOZdn pic.twitter.com/WqWkeIvHjN — Forbes (@Forbes) November 28, 2023

