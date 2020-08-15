TikTok Teen: “Can I Support The LGBT Community? Absolutely Not”

Teenage TikTok personality, Cash Baker, is apparently uber-popular, but recent comments about LGBTQ people and Jewish, Muslim and Hindu folks have backfired in a big way.

Funny how that works…

The Christian teen reportedly has over 16 million fans on the platform and had racked up over 800 million likes before he shared videos attacking other religions and the queer community.

“Me, being a Christian, can I support the LGBT+ community?” Baker said in one clip. “So am I behind the LGBT+ community? Do I promote it? Do I encourage it? Absolutely not.”

“But guys, you gotta understand,” continued the teen. “Everybody gets that so confused with us saying that we hate LGBTQ people and all that. But guys, no, that is completely, completely wrong.”

“Guys, in the Bible it says that one sin is as equal as all sin, and it says man should be with woman and woman should be with man,” he continued. “So, therefore, guys, yes, it is a sin in the Bible. But guys, everyone sins. I sin all the time. That does not mean I love you any less or look at you any different.”

Here’s one of the videos that resulted in Baker’s current backlash.

Cash Baker fans outraged calling his latest videos homophobic, Islamophobic, anti-Semitic etc. In rants, Cash says he does not support LGBTQ+ community and other religions because of the Bible—rants and reactions in thread. Cash has 16.4M TikTok followers. What are your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/psAe20TN98 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) August 8, 2020

In another clip, Baker went on to say he can’t “support” other religions like Islam, Judaism or Hinduism because Christianity was “the only true religion” and those other faiths all worship “false Gods.”

Cash Baker’s rant about Islam that has fans outraged. Cash says “Unfortunately I cannot support other religions because the Bible says that”. pic.twitter.com/yNmvn14rQB — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) August 8, 2020

After deleting the controversial videos, Baker posted a clip announcing he had lost “thousands and thousands” of followers and the viewership on his TikTok videos has dropped by 80 percent. Apparently, he used to get about one million views on each video and now only garners around 200K or less.

He also clarifies that just because he explained biblical views on homosexuality (which he stands by) saying he doesn’t “support” LGBTQ people, that doesn’t mean he “hates” gay folks.

Friends have apparently warned him his religious videos could cost him big-dollar endorsements. But he says he doesn’t care about those potential deals since he’s “just trying to preach the truth and what the Bible says.”

“If you believed in a hell, and you believed that some of your family and some of your friends, even people you don’t know, might go to hell and burn in hell for the rest of eternity—would you tell them about it, or would you just stay quiet and not say anything?” Baker asks rhetorically. “You would most likely tell them about it, right? And that’s what I’m doing.”

Ok…so, this is really all for US. Got it.

By the third video below, it looks like little Cash is getting kinda frantic.

#LifeComesAtYouFast