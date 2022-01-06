TikTok’s “Butt Doctor” Gets Anal About Sex Advice, Myths, And Health

Let’s talk about sex baby! And today, it’s all about that ass. But not in the vulgar sense of the word. Well kind of, but a lot of this is science based! I actually chatted with a true Gastroenterologist on everything from tips on anal penetration, some of the wild myths that are out there, and even colonoscopies. Before we get to our interview (posted at the end of this article), here is a little more about the “Butt Doctor.”

Before the pandemic ravaged our world, Doctor Carlton Thomas was just your average family man and gastroenterology doctor, going into the office daily to help rectify his patients rectal issues. Like most people, Carlton decided to kill some time during the COVID19 lockdown by spending it on social media and what was his social media drug of choice? TikTok. What started out for him as just some time looking at a few videos turned into him spending countless hours down the TikTok rabbit hole, eventually creating his own page. And that was how a new TikTok star was born.

Considering himself to be personable (in which I concur) and extremely knowledgeable on a particular topic, Doctor Carlton decided to create his own TikTok account and share his humor, but most importantly, his professional advice and tips. And so “The Butt Doctor” was born. Since then, Doctor Carlton has gained nearly 250,000 followers and has amassed over 3 million likes on the platform. Carlton, who is a proud member of the gay community, gives both professional and personal tips on anal and oral sex.

But it’s not just riddled with content about sex – the Doc provides a lot of information on your overall health. Like what we should be concerned about at the doctors office, STI testing, hemorrhoids, anal fissures, and he even shares his humorous side in viral videos such as “Confessions of a Butt Doc.”

One of the great things about Doctor Carlton’s social media platform is that he’s been able to help a lot of people who have had general questions – but also individuals who live in regions of this world where homosexuality is still considered a criminal offense and are seeking professional help about personal issues. His ability to help those that cannot find help locally and legally is one of the many beautiful things that has come from his social media platform.

As mentioned, I was able to chat with Doctor Carlton one-on-one. We discuss his childhood, his journey into the medical profession and yes – a lot of butt talk. Everything from “creaming” to “fisting.” Check out the interview below!

“Anal Sex Is For Anyone With An Anus” – well that was right to the point and so true.

Be sure to follow Doctor Carlton on his TikTok and Instagram accounts – where there is a ton of informative and funny videos about safe sex play and your overall health. And he’s more than happy to take any of your questions via Instagram direct messages.