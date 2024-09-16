Tim Murray Talks Musical Comedy ‘Witches,’ Queer Culture, & More

Spooky season is officially among us, and Tim Murray is giving us a treat!

The celebrated performer has hit the road again with his original production, Witches, where he blends stand-up comedy and parody songs while paying tribute to iconic sorceresses throughout herstroy. Imagine a gay Bo Burnham, but painted green and doing drag.

From Wicked and Hocus Pocus to The Craft and Angelica Houston’s Grand High Witch, Murray draws parallels between their stories and the queer witch hunt. Queer culture has long identified with these popular figures; often misunderstood, persecuted, and shunned by society. The ‘Lavender Scare’ of the mid-twentieth century can draw a direct line back to the Salem Witch Trials of the 1600s.

In addition to a delicious mix of new songs and jokes, Murray also includes hilarious personal stories about growing up a closeted, yet feminine boy, who tried hard to pass as straight to avoid being burned at the stake. According to him, Witches explores how we embrace our inner-witch, and who we allow into our coven.

“The show is a tribute to LGBTQ+ people and how we discover our magic once we find our coven. So many queer people feel like they have to hide themselves to fit in, but their powers grow stronger once they find their queer/chosen family. I’m thrilled to bring this updated version of Witches across the U.S. UK, and Canada!”

Instinct recently caught up with Murray to talk more about the show and what audiences can expect this time around, as well as how Witches initially came to fruition, his undying love for entertainment, and other upcoming projects to be on the lookout for.

Check out the full video interview below.

Follow Murray: Twitter | Instagram | TikTok | Website

Click HERE for more information and to purchase tickets for Witches.