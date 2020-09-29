Time Magazine’s Most Influential 2020 List Honors LGBTQ Individuals and Allies

Time Magazine revealed its The Most Influential People of 2020 list on Monday, September 28, and there are a few notable individuals from the LGBTQ community to make the list. Every year Time publishes a list of The Most Influential People. The list is divided into five categories: Pioneers, Artists, Leaders, Titans, and Icons. Essays about each person on the list are written by a fellow celebrity, politician, public figure, etc.

One of the people in the Titans list is Greg Berlanti, best known for directing the film, Love, Simon, and the man behind the successful group of superhero shows on the CW. Jennifer Gardner, who played Simon’s mom in Love, Simon wrote about Berlanti:

The first time Greg Berlanti and I sat down to speak about his 2018 coming-of-age film, Love, Simon, we dreamed together about a mother’s best-case-­scenario response to her child’s coming out. With our conversation as a jumping-off point, Greg wrote just about the most beautiful scene I had ever read. As a matter of fact, I loved everything about his script—it was fresh and brave, with a teen protagonist who just happened to be gay. In other words, exactly what the world needed.

Also, making the list under Icons is actor Billy Porter (Pose, Kinky Boots), who won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2019 and nominated for the same category this year. The person who wrote Porter’s essay was Cyndi Lauper. Lauper talked about first meeting Porter:

When Billy Porter and I met, we were instantly kindred spirits. We both moved through the world as people who didn’t fit in, and we made use of what made us different as an asset. When you can embrace those things about yourself that don’t fit in, that is when the magic happens. When I wrote the songs for Lola for Kinky Boots and then met Billy, I knew he was Lola. He brought her to life. His portrayal was one of the most important reasons for the show’s success. Billy can sing anything. He brings electricity into a room. When you watch him on Pose, you experience that same magic.

Other LGBTQ individuals of note on Time’s Most Influential People list for 2020 are ACLU lawyer Chase Strangio, singer Halsey, and soccer superstar Megan Rapinoe. Also making the list are notable LGBTQ allies like J. Balvin, Dwyane Wade, and Gabrielle Union.

The full list can be found on the website for Time 100: The Most Influential People of 2020.

Sources: Time Magazine, Emmys.com