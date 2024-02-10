Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler Spill the Tea on ‘Dune: Part 2’

As we probably all know by now, Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler are starring in the highly anticipated sci-fi movie ‘Dune: Part 2’, and they recently shared some deets about their roles and iconic scene.

Chalamet is portraying the character of Paul Atreides who is “seeking vengeance and fighting his enemies, but also without walking the line of prophecy that could lead to catastrophe, war, and chaos,” as per Screen Rant.

Meanwhile, Butler is playing the role of Feyd-Rautha who was “raised in brutality,” and has a “necessity for violence in order to be able to survive,” according to the “Elvis” actor himself. Moreover, Chalamet talked about riding a sandworm for a scene, which he noted is “actually one of the most affirming moments for Paul Atreides on his journey.”

“He could fall off the worm as many have before him, so it was a thrill to shoot. They got it as practically invigorating as they could, with a rig that shook violently without getting an actual sandworm. And it was a dream to shoot that,” the ‘Wonka’ star revealed to the outlet.

Moreover, a synopsis of the upcoming film reads:

“‘Dune: Part Two’ will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani [Zendaya] and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family.”

‘Dune: Part Two’ is set to be released in theaters on March 1. In the meantime, you can watch the official trailer here:

