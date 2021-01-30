Timothée Chalamet and Luca Guadagnino To Make A Cannibal Film

Are Timothée Chalamet and Luca Guadagnino looking to profit off Armie Hammer’s controversy? Or, is it simply a coincidence?

According to Deadline, Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino (Call My By Your Name, We Are Who We Are) is putting together a new film project. Initial reports say he’s working closely with Chalamet and Waves actress Taylor Russell for the project. And, the project in question is a movie adaption of Camille DeAngelis’s 2016 Young Adult novel Bones & All.

The story follows a young woman named Maren Yearly. Maren has a gory secret, she’s a cannibal and has been throughout the majority of her life. But on Maren’s sixteenth birthday, her mother, who has been cleaning up after Maren’s bloody messes, abandons her. The teen then goes on a journey to find her father with the hopes of finding out why she has the urge to kill and eat the people that love her. The original YA novel is part horror, part coming-of-age tale, and part adventure like never seen before.

So a new project is in the works? Cool, though there isn’t seemingly anything LGBTQ or queer about the project? So, why are we talking about it here? Well, there is drama and speculation happening behind the scenes.

Timothée Chalamet and Luca Guadagnino both celebrated big success with the 2018 film Call Me By Your Name. They shared that success with Chalamet’s co-star Armie Hammer. In fact, Hammer is possibly the most vocal fan and advocate of the property and the potential for a sequel film. When novelist André Aciman announced that he was writing a sequel to the original book, it was Hammer to tweeted out support with the single word, “BOOOM!”

Though, it’s also Hammer who has received significant negative press in the last few months. First, Hammer’s former wife, Elizabeth Chambers, announced in July of last year that the two were getting a divorce. Then, an anonymous Instagram account called House of Effie released alleged screenshots of social media messages with Armie Hammer. These messages not only signified that Hammer was cheating on Chambers, but they included comments about rape fantasies, Hammer’s desire to inflict pain on his partners, and the line that he is “100% a cannibal.”

After the images of that conversation started to trend, two women came forward with statements about Hammer. Courtney Vucekovich said that she was in a relationship with the then-married actor. She claims that Hammer was emotionally abusive and wanted to eat her flesh, which resulted in her getting treated for PTSD. Then Paige Lorenze also made a statement saying that he branded her, left her covered in bruises, and wanted to remove and eat one of her ribs.

Hammer, after dropping out of a Jennifer Lopez rom-com called Shotgun Wedding, issued a statement saying, “I’m not responding to these bulls*** claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic.”

Finally, Elizabeth Chambers commented on the entire situation for the first time after hearing of Timothée Chalamet and Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming project. After hearing of their plans of a cannibalism-themed movie, she simply wrote on Instagram, “No. Words.”

Honestly, there’s no way Timothée Chalamet and Luca Guadagnino’s involvement in this project is a coincidence. It’s just too unlikely. With that, this entire situation is a gross idea. That’s with taking into consideration the project’s creation on the back of a former colleague’s burning career, the abuses of women, and the production’s meta circumstances around cannibalism.

This is not a good look for anybody involved.

This article’s last note is the opinion of one contributing writer and not that of Instinct Magazine or other contributing writers.

