Timothée Chalamet Breaks the Internet with Latest Hot Pics

Timothée Chalamet has done it yet again — practically breaking the internet after posting V sexy pics that have his fans feeling all the FEELS…

The two photos he recently shared were of him swimming in a body of water in what seems to be a cave. The first pic is a close-up of him, glistening wet and looking straight at the camera. The second photo shows him actually enjoying swimming in the water.

On the caption, the 27-year-old American-French actor simply wrote:

“summer24!”

Meanwhile, the comments section is filled with comments referring to him as Regulus Black from “Harry Potter”. Fans of the franchise evidently want Chalamet to portray the character if there would ever be a Marauders spinoff.

Regulus met his demise at a lake, which is why the comments are mostly about fans jokingly asking the ‘Dune’ actor to get away from the water that he was swimming in… Here are some of his followers’ amusing comments:

“REGULUS BLACK GET OUT OF THE GODDAMN WATER HAVE YOU LEARNED NOTHING”

“what in the regulus black is going on”

“Regulus be serving even in his last moment”

“reg not the water we talked about this”

“the reggie comments are making me silently giggle”

“I am thoroughly convinced that he’s doing this on purpose because he knows he’s the fancast for Regulus.”

“He’s gonna open these comments and be so confused”

As for the other comments — THIRST:

“stop breaking the internet like this”

“looking at him is not enough i need him on my wall”

Dropping Chalamet’s latest hot pics here: