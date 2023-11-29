Timothée Chalamet Gets Labeled As a “Fashion Girlie” and Here’s Why

Timothée Chalamet is not only THE Hollywood heartthrob and internet boyfie, but also now labeled as a “fashion girlie” as the Gen-Z people would say.

The 27-year-old American-French actor recently earned that label to add on to his list as a multi-hyphenate star after rocking various fashion-forward outfits for his ‘Wonka’ movie press tour.

First off, Chalamet wore an Alexander Mcqueen pinstripe suit with a peplum hem. He finished the formal look with a somewhat casual black combat boots from the same designer, which tied up his whole outfit quite well.

Next up, the ‘Call Me by Your Name’ star arrived in Tokyo wearing an all-black outfit — tank top, pants, boots, and the main piece being a long latex trench coat, which kind of screams ‘The Matrix’.

Later on at the Tokyo premiere, he wore a custom lilac Prada suit, which is honestly a personal fave. <3 This time around, the candy-colored outfit was matched with a pair of white Bottega Veneta combat boots.

Moving on to the world premiere of ‘Wonka’ at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Chalamet showed up wearing a purple velvet suit, but here’s the thing — his shirtless under the suit, and the weather was reportedly a chilly 40 degrees at the time.

During a brief interview with ET‘s Cassie DiLaura, the actor reacted to his choice of fashion considering the chilly weather, expressing:

“I don’t know what the hell I was thinking.”

“Aww man, yeah, do it for the fashion!,” he added.

Moreover, you can watch Chalamet as young Willy Wonka in the ‘Wonka’ movie, which is set to be released in theaters on December 15. In the meantime, you can watch the magical official trailer here:

